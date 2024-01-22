Letter: Time to Retire the Tacoma Aroma – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Morgan Alexander.

Source: Google Streetview

For the better part of a century, the Tacoma Aroma has been an embarrassing stigma on our city. While sources of the infamous reek have been many, one of the worst offenders has been rendering plants. These contribute the “rotting animal carcass” element to our distinctive perfume.

Now, Tacoma’s last remaining rendering plant, operated by large multinational corporation Darling Ingredients, Inc, wants to extend their lease with the Port so they can restart their stinky business after it caught fire in 2022.

City and Port leaders, this is your moment! The universe has handed you a career-defining opportunity of a lifetime on a silver platter: the ability to redefine Tacoma as a vibrant, first-class metropolitan center.

Say it with us city leadership, “Tacoma residents have suffered long enough! No More Tacoma Aroma!”

To rid our city of rendering plants, here’s what needs to happen:

Port of Tacoma Commissioners should decline a lease extension with Darling Ingredients Inc.

Tacoma City Council should place an immediate moratorium on rendering plants.

The Tacoma Planning Commission should support a Land Use Code Amendment filed by the Eastside Neighborhood Advisory Council to prohibit rendering plants from operating anywhere in the city.

Time is of the essence, as lease negotiations between the Port of Tacoma and Darling are expected to wrap up in the coming months. Since leases typically span decades, our elected leaders must take action now to save future generations from having to deal with a putrid-smelling city.

Arguably, the Tacoma Aroma has negatively impacted the quality of Tacoma’s neighborhoods and commerce. Property values and employment opportunities have lagged behind other Puget Sound cities. We have been unable to retain a single large private employer. The last one, Russell Investments, left town 15 years ago.

Tacoma needs to clean up its act if we want to attract jobs that pay a livable wage.

People want to live and work in a place that is visually attractive and doesn’t stink.

Originally published on the Tacoma Sun website.