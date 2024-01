Submitted by Robert Estrada.

Friends of the Lakewood Library will hold a book sale on April 20, 2024. Your book, video, and CD donations can be dropped off on Saturday, January 20, 11-1, at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Future drop of date are February 17 and March 16. Thanks in advance for your donations to assist the Tillicum and future downtown interim libraries.