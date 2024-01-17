Letter: What Can Happen When a Government Ignores its Citizen’s Input (Especially When It’s Valid) – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Chandler.

Be advised, 12-years ago, a 5-year-long study by Citizen Volunteers, experts one and all, resulted in a comprehensive “Waughop Lake Remedial Action Plan”. In 2012 that plan was given to the City of Lakewood, free-of-charge. And, it was ignored.

Since then, the City has paid contractors almost $300,000 to have a new study, a new Remedial Plan, as well as the subsequent three (3) chemical treatments of Waughop Lake. These treatments occurred during a 4-year period (i.e., March and July 2020 and June 2023).

Result? The “jewel” has shown it no-longer supports a once-robust wildlife population, particularly waterfowl, which is clearly evidenced by the annual Christmas bird counts done by the Tahoma Audubon Society. These citizen volunteers have performed this task on the last weekend before Christmas every year for nearly all lakes in our city.

Of course, these counts will vary from year-to-year, but because they are done at nearly the same time every year, using the same methodology, they are, scientifically, a valid measure of environmental trends.

In 2017, following the elimination of sewage being dumped from Pierce College, there was a robust return of waterfowl as shown by the Tahoma Audubon Society’s Annual Christmas bird counts:

2017 —14 species with a total of 997 birds.

However, following the March and July 2020 chemical treatments of Waughop Lake there was an extraordinarily disturbing result for the next three years. According to the Tahoma Audubon Society’s Annual Christmas bird counts:

2020 —There was a complete absence of birds on Waughop Lake. Only 120 Cackling Geese showed up at Ft. Steilacoom Park, and……only on the grassy fields.

And…..here we are after Christmas 2023, following another chemical treatment in lake June 2023.

Be advised…..Tahoma Audubon Society’s 2023 Christmas bird count for the lake is still abysmal. Of the 24 species counted since 2017, only 12 species have returned, and the numbers are extremely low. As far as the nine (9) waterfowl species go for this year…..

Lake Total — Only four (4) species, five (5) birds, showed up in/on the lake:

Highest was American Coots species at 2 Birds;

With the rest of the waterfowl showing up (only 3 Species) with only one specimen each (i.e., Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, and a Double-crested Cormorant);

And, of the 1,034 Waterfowl that were counted, not a single one of the 1000 Cackling Geese, the 20 Canada Geese, the 5 Mallards, the 3 Glaucous-Winged Gulls, nor the single Hybrid Glaucous-Winged Gull, landed in the water, or even near the lake;

Because, they all flew over, heading for the grassy areas at the State Hospital, the park’s sport fields, or other more habitable waters. Whereas, pre-treatment, they did use the lake.

WHY? Because the City of Lakewood absolutely ignored 11-years absolutely ignored 11-years of citizen warnings that such a calamity would happen on Waughop Lake.

Well…as you can see…..it did.

Didn’t it?

PS… by the way, I am not affiliated with the Tahoma Audubon Society. They have graciously provided me with their data, and I have constructed an Excel spreadsheet (click here to download a copy) that I have used to make this report. I am more than happy to share it.