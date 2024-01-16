 Tacoma Business Council Monthly Meeting with Tacoma Police Department – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tacoma Business Council Monthly Meeting with Tacoma Police Department

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Do you have questions or concerns for our police? Interested in learning how the Crime Plan is going? Come to our monthly meeting this Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. Please RSVP for location details. TBC meets with TPD on the 3rd Thursday each month to share concerns and get updates on new developments. This month we are meeting with Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins.

Let us know what issues you’d like us to raise or – Join us! Email info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com

Deadline to RSVP/get us questions is 5 pm January 17.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *