Tacoma Business Council Monthly Meeting with Tacoma Police Department – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Do you have questions or concerns for our police? Interested in learning how the Crime Plan is going? Come to our monthly meeting this Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. Please RSVP for location details. TBC meets with TPD on the 3rd Thursday each month to share concerns and get updates on new developments. This month we are meeting with Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins.

Let us know what issues you’d like us to raise or – Join us! Email info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com

Deadline to RSVP/get us questions is 5 pm January 17.