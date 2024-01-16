SWAT Team Responds to DV with a Weapon – The Suburban Times

At 12:48 pm, on Friday December 22nd, our deputies responded to a DV with a weapon call in South Hill on 118th Ave E. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to the victim who said their mother’s boyfriend shot at them during an argument.

Deputies immediately surrounded the home and began making announcements for the suspect to exit the home.

After negotiating for several minutes they decided to call for the Pierce County SWAT Team to assist.

SWAT arrived and immediately starting making announcements to let the suspect know we were still there.

When we have a barricaded suspect armed with a gun, we can’t just walk freely around the house, which is why we have an armored vehicle. In addition we have this armored Bobcat which was donated to the Sheriff’s Department for situations like this where we need to open a fence, or break out windows without exposing our deputies to danger.

The SWAT Team used gas and eventually the suspect called in and advised us he was coming out from the crawlspace under the house. SWAT was able to take the suspect into custody with no problems and he was later booked into the jail for 3 counts of Assault in the 1st Degree.

With the extra tools, training and tactics the SWAT Team is able to make sure we have more outcomes with a suspect surrendering.

The post SWAT Team Responds to DV with a Weapon first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.