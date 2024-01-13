 Sound Transit Board approves Goran Sparrman’s appointment as interim CEO – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit Board approves Goran Sparrman’s appointment as interim CEO

The Sound Transit Board of Directors today approved the one-year appointment of Goran Sparrman as the agency’s interim CEO.

“In the next nine months, we will expand Link light rail at a scale never before seen at the agency, and we’re excited to have Goran’s skillset and background leading the way,” said Sound Transit Board Chair and King County Executive Dow Constantine. “This is ambitious, exciting and, of course, daunting. The Board believes in Goran’s ability to lead the agency through this transformative period of growth while continuing to focus on delivering reliable, frequent, and safe transit service for all our passengers.”

“I am looking forward to joining with the dedicated professionals at Sound Transit to celebrate the upcoming successes and tackle the challenges ahead,” said Sparrman. “By working together creatively and efficiently, I am confident that we will be able to deliver for the residents of our region.”

Sparrman’s first day at the agency will be Jan. 13. Departing CEO Julie Timm’s last day at the agency is Jan. 12. Timm announced her resignation last month in order to return to the East Coast to take care of family matters.

Sound Transit builds and operates regional transit services for growing urban areas of Washington’s Pierce, King, and Snohomish counties. The region is home to more than 50 cities and more than 40 percent of the state’s residents, who have authorized the most ambitious transit expansions in the nation. This year, Sound Transit will open light rail extensions to Lynnwood and from South Bellevue to Redmond Technology Center. The system is the first nationally to operate entirely on carbon-free electricity.

