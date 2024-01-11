Lakewood’s Eric Warn earns 2023 Volunteer of the Year from Lakewood YMCA – The Suburban Times

Lakewood resident Eric Warn recently received one of the highest awards the Lakewood YMCA can bestow – 2023 Volunteer of the Year for his efforts over the past three years to help seniors combat loneliness through exercise. In 2019 Warn was named the Y’s Member of the Year.
