Sound Transit Board of Directors Special Meeting on January 11 – The Suburban Times

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene a special meeting on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At the meeting, the Board will consider an action to appoint Goran Sparrman as interim chief executive officer.

The meeting will take place both in person in the Ruth Fisher Boardroom at 401 S. Jackson Street in Seattle, WA and will also be available to the public via video and telephone conference. The boardroom will be open at 2:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the meeting start time. Information on how to participate in public comment or watch or hear the meeting through Webex and can be found at the link below: https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/board-directors-special-meeting-2024-01-11

The Ruth Fisher Boardroom is accessible to persons with disabilities. To request accommodations for persons with disabilities or to receive information in alternative formats please call 1-800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711 or e-mail accessibility@soundtransit.org.