Seussical Kids Production Experience – The Suburban Times

“Oh, the thinks you can think!” Join us as some of Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters come to life in an exciting 30 minute version of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s Seussical the Musical!
This 9-week experience will focus on each stage of the production process from audition through to performance, culminating in a showcase of Seussical Kids on Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00PM!
Using this fun family musical as the focus, participants will build and sharpen their singing, dancing and acting skills, and develop the tools and techniques to enhance their work in the journey from page to stage.
- Wednesday, January 24th
- Friday, January 26th
- Wednesday, January 31st
- Friday, February 2nd
- Wednesday, February 7th
- Friday, February 9th
- Wednesday, February 14th
- Friday, February 16th
- Wednesday, February 21st
- Friday, February 23rd
- Wednesday, February 28th
- Friday, March 1st
- Wednesday, March 6th
- Friday, March 8th
- Wednesday, March 13th
- Friday, March 15th
- Wednesday, March 20th
- Friday, March 22nd
- Showcases, March 23rd
Instructors: TBD
Dates: January 24th-March 23rd
Time: 4:00-6:00
Showcase: Saturday, March 23rd
Location: 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
Participant: $400
