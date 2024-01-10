Seussical Kids Production Experience – The Suburban Times

“Oh, the thinks you can think!” Join us as some of Dr. Seuss’ best loved characters come to life in an exciting 30 minute version of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s Seussical the Musical!

This 9-week experience will focus on each stage of the production process from audition through to performance, culminating in a showcase of Seussical Kids on Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00PM!

Using this fun family musical as the focus, participants will build and sharpen their singing, dancing and acting skills, and develop the tools and techniques to enhance their work in the journey from page to stage.

Wednesday, January 24th

Friday, January 26th

Wednesday, January 31st

Friday, February 2nd

Wednesday, February 7th

Friday, February 9th

Wednesday, February 14th

Friday, February 16th

Wednesday, February 21st

Friday, February 23rd

Wednesday, February 28th

Friday, March 1st

Wednesday, March 6th

Friday, March 8th

Wednesday, March 13th

Friday, March 15th

Wednesday, March 20th

Friday, March 22nd

Showcases, March 23rd

Instructors: TBD

Dates: January 24th-March 23rd

Time: 4:00-6:00

Showcase: Saturday, March 23rd

Location: 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Participant: $400