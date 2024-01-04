 Community Satisfaction Survey online now – The Suburban Times

Community Satisfaction Survey online now

What should the Lakewood City Council focus on as it sets goals and priorities for the coming years?

The City Council wants to hear from you. Please take our online Community Satisfaction Survey. The survey closes Jan. 8.

If you received a mailed survey, please complete that instead. If you didn’t receive a survey, please share your thoughts here: polco.us/LAKEWOOD24

Please note: You will need to provide an email and residential address to create an account to take the survey. Responses are anonymous and personal information will not be shared.

