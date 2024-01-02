 How Providing Race and Ethnicity Data Helps All Customers – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

How Providing Race and Ethnicity Data Helps All Customers

· 1 Comment ·

Submitted by the Social Security Administration.

We are continuously working to better understand how Social Security’s programs serve the public.  Collecting race and ethnicity data for research and statistical purposes is one way for us to determine whether we are equitably serving the public.  Applicants and customers may voluntarily provide this information.  It does not affect decisions on benefit applications.  

Why does it matter if people provide race and ethnicity data?

When customers choose to provide race and ethnicity information, it lets us know:

  • Who our benefit payments and programs are helping and who may be left out.
  • What unintended barriers may impact benefits and services.
  • Where to expand outreach efforts.
  • How to increase awareness of eligibility for programs and benefits.

In other words, race and ethnicity data can help expand access to our programs, which is one of the objectives in our Equity Action Plan at blog.ssa.gov/social-securitys-equity-action-plan.  Examples of how we use this information can be found on our Racial Equity Resources webpage at www.ssa.gov/policy/about/racial-equity-resources.html.

Currently, we collect race and ethnicity information on applications for new or replacement Social Security number (SSN) cards.  These applications can be completed: 

Soon, parents may voluntarily provide this information when requesting their newborn’s SSN at the hospital.  The option to provide this data will be available in participating states.  

We encourage you to provide your race and ethnicity information on your or your child’s application for a new or replacement SSN card.  This information will help us better understand and serve all our current and future customers.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy Essay Contest

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Comments

  1. Does the SSA want us to believe that the Federal Government does not already track this information about each of us?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *