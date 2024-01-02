Community Support for Lakewood Rotary’s Little Free Pantries – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Rotary.

Thank you for the community outreach after the Little Free Pantry at the Lakewood Presbyterian Church was knocked down.

Some folks asked for the locations of the LFP’s and how they could help. Attached is a map of the locations.

There are many ways to help –

Drop off nonperishable items in the original packaging at any LFP or one of our donation sites: the Y, Lakeview Power office or Crunch gym in the Town Center. We need easily prepared and consumed protein like peanut butter, tuna, canned meats, etc. What would you want if you had limited kitchen facilities, like living in a motel or your car.

Donate money using the QR code on the map or click here (which takes you to the same web page).

Become one of our sponsoring organizations; contact us at info@lakewoodrotary.com