Letter: When You No Longer Have A Script – The Suburban Times

 Letter: When You No Longer Have A Script

Letter: When You No Longer Have A Script

Snow White, Prince Charming, Geppetto, Grumpy and many, many other fictional fairy tale characters are ripped from the pages of every child’s bedtime reading and relocated to a fast-forwarded future where they no longer know how their plot is supposed to end.

Their lives are interrupted. They no longer have a script to follow. It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

I’m there. So are many on this day after Christmas.

Ours was an idyllic life, my wife and mine. For 50 years we lived a dream come true.

But this was my first Christmas without her, having lost her to a lengthy battle initiated by the Evil Queen with cancer’s curse.

Fairy-tale-like, we began blissfully, but the ‘happily-ever-after’ part we no longer get to write together.

So, what’s the script now?

Fantasy, adventure, drama, and romance are featured in the twists and turns of the made-for-tv series entitled “Once Upon a Time.”

Hope and optimism tie the tales of the characters together.

Co-writer Edward Kitsis said, it’s about “seeing that among all the trials and tribulations of life, you can persevere and find light among the darkness.”

I’m looking, searching, reading, and in the process, I am believing I’ll be one day discovering, finding, realizing.

I’m living in ‘the-thrill-of-hope’ anticipation of how my story ends.

