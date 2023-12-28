Clover Park School District December 2023 Board Review – The Suburban Times

At its Dec. 11 meeting, the CPSD Board of Directors welcomed three new members. Krissy Kim (left above) joins as director of district 1, Bryan Thomas (middle above) joins as vice president and director of district 2, and Janet Caldwell (right above) joins as legislative representative and director of district 5.

Alyssa Anderson Pearson continues as president and director of district 3, and David Anderson continues as director of district 4.

Outgoing Board Members Recognized

The school board recognized its outgoing members for their many years of service to CPSD. From left above: Paul Wagemann, Anthony Veliz and Carole Jacobs.

Following her recognition, Jacobs presented the district with a check for $100,000 to help re-form and revitalize the the Clover Park Foundation with a Jacobs Family Endowment Fund.

Dec. 11 Regular Meeting

During its Dec. 11 regular meeting, the CPSD school board welcomed three new members, heard board reports from Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach and Lakeview Hope Academy Principal Kylie Danielson, and reorganized its leadership.

The school board also reached consensus that the April 8 meeting will be moved to April 15 due to a conflicting schedule with the annual National School Board Association conference. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in room 4 of the district’s Student Services Center.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Laubach discussed community engagement. He recognized Caring for Kids for hosting its annual holiday gift fair at Thomas Middle School and the district’s participation in the city of Lakewood’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights.

Lakeview Hope Academy Report

Lakeview Hope Academy Principal Kylie Danielson presented on her school’s commitment to equity, assessment data and desire to increase family engagement.

Lakeview features majority-minority student demographics as more than 56% of students identify as Hispanic. More than 43% of Lakeview students are multilingual learners.

Third graders at Lakeview showed a strong rebound trend in 2023 Smarter Balanced Assessment scores following a 2022 post-COVID drop from previous assessment levels. Fourth graders experienced a significant drop off between 2022 and 2023 scores. The fourth grade cohort is the same as the 2022 third grade cohort that showed a significant drop following the pandemic. This trend is a continuation of those struggles and something school staff is working to improve this year.

Fifth graders showed consistency in SBA English language arts scores and a significant increase in math from 2022 to 2023. Lakeview is seeing upward growth as it continues to implement academic strategies laid out in its annual action plan.

Lakeview’s School Annual Action Plan focuses on increasing student growth, providing new opportunities for family engagement, and increasing small group instruction to help academics and student social emotional health. The school has increased access to professional learning opportunities for teachers this year in an effort to improve instruction schoolwide.

Lakeview has been proactive about implementing the Four Pillars of Success and Give 6 schoolwide in ways that help students recognize each other and have more diverse experiences in the classroom. Students regularly receive positive shout outs from peers and staff.

Increasing family engagement is a priority at Lakeview. The school holds multiple family events each trimester that provide opportunities for families to engage more directly with the school and its staff. Lakeview is often a hub for providing community support directly to students and families.

The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m.

