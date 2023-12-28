Applicants Sought for the Sustainable Tacoma Commission – The Suburban Times

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill four seats on the Sustainable Tacoma Commission. The purpose of the Commission is to bring community accountability to the implementation of Tacoma’s 2030 Climate Action Plan and to support public involvement in sustainability issues.



The Tacoma City Council is looking for Commission members who provide a balanced representation of various stakeholders, such as the environmental, business, labor, housing, industrial, port, transportation, education, building, and residential communities. This role serves to oversee, coordinate, and communicate suggestions regarding policy, budget, and program recommendations to City Council through letters, testimonies, and other means of formal reporting.



The time commitment expected for active participation as a Commissioner is generally between three to six hours per month in support of Commission meetings held on the third Thursday of the month at 5:00 p.m. Meetings typically last two hours and are held both virtually via Zoom and in-person at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St., Room 248.



The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist organization and wants its Committees, Boards, and Commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community. For these vacancies, BIPOC individuals, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.



Additional information on the Sustainable Tacoma Commission is available here.

The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings provided by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, within 90 days of being appointed to a Committee, Board, or Commission.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Sunday, January 28, 2024 at cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. Questions about the application process, requests for the application in an alternate format, or requests to submit additional documents may be directed to Elizabeth Wing in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.