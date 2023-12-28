Across the Fence: Chances and Changes – The Suburban Times

Happy New Year! (Photo: Myriam Zilles @https://unsplash.com/)

Another year is about to end. It was filled with ups and downs, pretty much like a roller coaster ride. For me, it was also filled with an extreme amount of writing in order to catch up with the schedule I set myself as a novelist. I’m finally back where I wanted to be and can take things a little more leisurely.

New beginnings are always new chances. Chances to perform differently – not necessarily more. Chances to re-evaluate things, to take better care of one’s health, to make more of the time with one’s partner, with one’s friends. Chances to explore. Do we need a new year for all that?

Of course not!

But as our new wall calendar is already hanging in its place, it makes sense to see the caesura on paper also as one in life.

Also, this is my chance to thank Ben Sclair, the owner and publisher of The Suburban Times, for his endless kindness and patience to put up with my writing shenanigans, with countless calls for help about last minute changes, for networking on my behalf, but first and foremost for his priceless friendship. We should have another cup of coffee at our usual meeting place soon, again …

Now for the changes.

Tyrean Martinson’s book inspired my fun project that could involve all of you. Are you game? Let’s Talk!

I will move my column “In the Book Nook with …” to Wednesdays. Authors are welcome to message me their email address on Facebook (see contact at the bottom of this article), and I’ll happily email them my questionnaire. I will not promote it any further – but I will keep writing it on demand.

My column “Across the Fence” will continue to run on Thursday, as I moved it there last January.

On Fridays, I will deliver you a new column. “Let’s Talk” is a project my author friend Tyrean Martinson inspired. She has written the book “A Pocket-Sized Jumble of 500+ Writing Prompts”. I will pick one each and every week and come up with … something. If you are an aspiring writer or a published author, this might become a regular writing exercise for you as well. Switch off the TV, lay aside your smartphones, and simply ponder. If you are a couple or a family, you can make this your weekly weekend dinner game – take the prompt and let it wander from person to person and share your thoughts and stories. Or, if you are all by yourself, take it up together with a cup or glass of something of a cozy evening and ponder for yourself. I’m sure this will be fun for all of us.

Last change?

I’m currently working on my last Wycliff novel. After creating around 30 fictional businesses, over a hundred fictional characters, and an entire town grid, it’s time to finish the series with a round number ten. No worries, my Emma Wilde novel series will take hardcore Wycliff fans back every once in a while. And who knows what else will pop up from out of my sleeve?

Chances and changes.

Let this also be my chance to say thanks to all of you who have been reading my columns and responded so very kindly, who have bought my books, supported my events, and invited me to speak at theirs. Your response is priceless and so very appreciated.

May your 2024 be a happy and fulfilling one.

Happy New Year to all of you!