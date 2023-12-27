Letter: Weary World – The Suburban Times

“It needs to be standing up Grandpa!”

My little granddaughter reached out her hand to right the Christmas Tree.

“No. Please. Leave it down.”

“Why?”

I was unable to respond. Threatening tears got in my way.

It’s tradition in our family on my wife’s side to share hosting responsibilities on Christmas Day.

This Christmas was to be our turn.

But knowing I couldn’t manage it, one of my wife’s sisters will do the honors.

Everyone is to bring some item of the wonderful food we will have.

The host is bringing Kleenex.

This will be the first Christmas, after 50 of them, without my wife.

For whatever reason, the two words “weary world” came to mind this morning. In a Google search, the first reference to those words to appear came from an article by Bethany Pyle.

An excerpt:

“This has been a difficult year. It’s been a year of loss for all of us, whether that was a job, a loved one, a relationship, or our sense of peace and security.

“As we head into the Christmas season, it can be difficult to muster up feelings of holiday joy. And you know what? That’s okay.

“We don’t have to have it all together, or even feel particularly festive, to feel that thrill of joy and hope at our Savior’s birth.

“In fact, I think these moments of pain make the miracle of Jesus’ life and death feel all the more relevant and important. For what else could make us feel such awe and wonder, even in the midst of trouble?”

So thankful Jesus Gets Us.