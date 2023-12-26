Farewell City Councilmember Don Anderson – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council held a special meeting Dec. 18, 2023 to say farewell to longtime Councilmember Don Anderson. Anderson served four terms with the Lakewood City Council. His final term ends Dec. 31, 2023.

At the event, City Council members read a proclamation celebrating Anderson’s achievements and accomplishments while on the City Council. Anderson was first elected in 2008 and immediately was appointed as Deputy Mayor by the City Council. He held that role for five years.

Anderson was appointed Mayor of Lakewood in 2013 and served in that capacity for the majority of his time in office.

While in office Anderson represented Lakewood locally, statewide and nationally in multiple capacities. Including on the Association of Defense Communities Board of Directors, the South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) Elected Officials Council, the Puget Sound Regional Council Executive Board, the Pierce Transit Board of Directors, the City of Lakewood Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and as the council liaison to the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Throughout his long and distinguished career Anderson’s civic and community involvement included serving as Board President of Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, President of the Puyallup School District Board of Directors and Board President of the Friends of American Lake Veterans Golf Course.

He was instrumental in securing nearly $500 million for critical improvements to Interstate 5 through the South Sound. Aware of the critical role Joint Base Lewis-McChord plays in the local economy, Anderson helped establish SSMCP, which provides a collaborative framework between local governments, military installations and state and federal agencies to better coordinate efforts around military relations.

Anderson is responsible for bringing Habitat for Humanity to Lakewood’s Tillicum neighborhood. More than 50 affordable homes were built in this neighborhood to support Lakewood families.

In its final farewell, Lakewood City Council members expressed gratitude and respect to Anderson for his dedication, character and professionalism and congratulated him on 16 years of local, regional and national leadership.