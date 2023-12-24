Chris Bacha Selected to Serve as City Attorney – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — After an extensive recruitment, City Manager Elizabeth Pauli has appointed Chief Deputy City Attorney and Interim City Attorney Chris Bacha to serve as City Attorney, effective January 2, 2024. City Manager Pauli’s appointment of Mr. Bacha was confirmed by the City Council at their meeting last night. Mr. Bacha fills the position vacated by former City Attorney Bill Fosbre when he retired in October 2023.

A rigorous interview process included stakeholders from across the organization, subject matter experts from the legal field, and City Manager’s Office leadership. The strongest candidates had deep expertise and demonstrated success in a range of areas within the legal field, while conveying a mastery of core competencies identified for the position.

“Mr. Bacha not only meets, but well exceeds, the requirements and competencies for this position,” said City Manager Pauli. “I am confident in his ability to be successful as he formally steps into this role.”

With more than 36 years of professional legal counsel experience, nearly 17 years of which were in a leadership role, Mr. Bacha has had a long, progressively responsible career at the City of Tacoma. He also served as the City Attorney for several cities through a municipal law firm, and as legal advisor to many more.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve in this leadership role for the City of Tacoma,” said City Attorney Bacha.

Mr. Bacha holds a J.D. from the University of Puget Sound Law School and a bachelor’s degree in Society and Justice from the University of Washington.