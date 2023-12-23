Advent Calendar December 24: Nativity Scene – The Suburban Times

Walter Chavez @https://unsplash.com/

Each and every year, when I have set up the Christmas tree, I also arrange our nativity scene in a special place where it gets its well-deserved visibility. My husband once bought it way before we even met – it is a classical mud people nativity scene from Spain. At first, I had to get used to its simplicity – there was nothing elegant about it at all. Not like the finely chiseled wooden figurines I was used to from my parental home. Or from the annual nativity scene exhibits at my native city’s town hall. But over the years, I have come to treasure the little sculptures with their giant eyes, their painted-on details, their bundles and gifts. It’s a most diverse group of representatives of all classes; there are even two sets of magi, one mounted, the other one unmounted. For lack of space, I arrange them on a plate but in a way that even the smallest one can “look” at the manger. It has become a beautiful ritual, and these days, I keep admiring the simplicity of a scene that was so rough in its nature when it occurred for the first time and that still speaks to so many of us, regardless of our origin or achievements. Merry Christmas!