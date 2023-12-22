Wrap-Up for 2023 – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

I am sometimes asked what I do all day. Honestly, there are some similarities to my work as a teacher several years ago. Helping people solve problems, getting people on the same page, helping calm situations down, and just showing up. To help put the work I do in perspective, I thought I would share a few numbers:

I Attended around 350 in person or via Zoom: Council meetings include regular Council meetings, special meetings, budget, committee, study sessions, and in-districts.

I participated in approximately 180 Board or Commission meetings, including the Tacoma Pierce County Board of Health, the state Public Health Advisory Board, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force, the work I do in domestic violence prevention, and a variety of Boards to represent Pierce County or District 6.

I sponsored 73 pieces of legislation: this includes resolutions and ordinances.

I attended over 100 community meetings and events, from parades to potlucks to listening sessions and presentations. I was out in the community to enjoy, learn, and listen.

I started to try and figure out how many emails, social media posts, and people and just stopped. It is a lot, and while it may not be the fun part of the job, it is at the heart of it. Thank you to all who have emailed and participated.