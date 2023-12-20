Yummy Burgers for Three at the Clubhouse Grill – The Suburban Times

Good Burgers all around.

We hadn’t seen cousin Lavinia since laughing for more than two hours at CenterStage in Federal Way and their panto (pantomime), Sleeping Beauty.

Peg and I went to the University Place library. She found books to check out and I read magazines while waiting. Peg suggested we call Lavinia to join us for lunch at The Pine Cone, where we enjoy their chicken fried steak, gravy and yummy blackberry pies. We sat down and then found out they closed at three in the afternoon of Saturday and Sunday. We quickly ran over our mental list of restaurant places to dine and then settled on the former Ben Dews, now Clubhouse Grill on Sixth Avenue.

Peggy Blue Eyes and I hadn’t dined at Ben Dews for some time. I don’t understand why they don’t have a website, but they seemed fairly busy. Lavinia joined us immediately. We scoured the menu and finally decided on a different kind of hamburger for each of us . . . along with a side of fried finger food.

Peggy with her Christmas Time necklace.

I chose the Blue Barron with blue cheese, bacon, and onion rings. Peg had a mushroom burger with tomatoes and onions with sweet potato fries, and Lavinia had a fish sandwich with Tater Tots. All three of us had toasted buns. We shared the food as much as the laughter. I wish I had ordered a medium burger patty instead of well done.

Peggy with her Christmas necklace was enjoying herself . . . and if she’s having a good time, so am I.

The waitress was nice and friendly and reminded us to take a candy cane as a thank you for dining. Ben Dews reminds me a lot of Burs in Lakewood. Friendly people, decent food and a clean place, nothing fancy . . . just a good place to chat and eat. Stop in and try it.

Ben Dews Clubhouse Grill

6501 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406

(253) 564-4442 Clubhouse Grill Tacoma