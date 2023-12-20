 Letter: A Post Office Without Stamps? – The Suburban Times

Letter: A Post Office Without Stamps?

Submitted by Ray Egan.

Whoever heard of a post office that doesn’t have any stamps? It’s not just that the Steilacoom Post Office hasn’t had any Christmas-themed stamps for two weeks: on December 19th there were no stamps of any kind for sale. None. Zero. And it isn’t the first time.

If I have my history correct, the US Postal system has been in the postage stamp selling business ever since Benjamin Franklin was directed to create it in 1775. Or was.

I suppose that we ought to be grateful that it’s only stamps we Steilacoom customers don’t get, we have communities that don’t even have a post office anymore. Or is this the Postal System’s way of inflicting death by a thousand cuts: first the stamps, then…

