Advent Calendar December 21: The Whole Nine Yards – The Suburban Times

Are you checking off your lists again? Does your home look perfect for receiving your Christmas guests? Is the schedule for the upcoming holidays watertight? Will everybody have fun-stuff to do? Is the wine cellar filled, and will the food on the table be sufficient? Ah, what is sufficient?! I have stopped going to the lengths of creating all of the dishes that are traditionally expected because I have found that quite a few of them aren’t even liked well enough! Why deal with left-overs that don’t get better by freezing and reheating? Why not simply make what experience tells us will be consumed and avoid waste? Why not leave time in the schedule for everybody to figure what they’d like to do best? Nothing has to be perfect. Perfection is an overrated concept that leaves the observer daunted and uncomfortable anyhow. Enjoy the little imperfections – they make an occasion memorable.
