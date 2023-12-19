Knutson Farms Warehouse Draft EIS Now Available – The Suburban Times

The City has prepared a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) regarding the Knutson Farms Warehouse project. The draft EIS is an objective analysis of the likely environmental impacts of the proposed warehouse development. The draft EIS is now available for public review and comment on our website here knutsonfarmseis.org

The City is opening a 90-day comment period for the public to review and provide input on the draft EIS. In addition to the comment period, the City will host two public meetings in 2024. At the meetings, staff will provide a brief overview of the draft EIS’s contents, accept comments, and answer questions from the public. For questions and more information about the draft EIS, please email Chris Beale at cbeale@puyallupwa.gov.

