Interim Lakewood Library One Step Closer – The Suburban Times

Interim Lakewood Library One Step Closer

The City of Lakewood approved the site development permit for the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library, which allows the design team to take the next steps.

The building contractor is now making plans to begin site construction and the design team is updating schedules to plan for rain or snow during construction. With the site development permit, the Library System can now work with the building installation team to provide a construction schedule ideally at the January Board of Trustees’ meeting.

The Library  is pleased to announce this update as it’s one step closer to breaking ground on the new interim library.

Long-term Lakewood Libraries

The Library’s Board is pursuing planning for long-term Lakewood and Tillicum Pierce County Libraries, which will be a major portion of the Board’s work in 2024. Trustees are planning their decision-making framework and timeline for the long-range facility planning.

