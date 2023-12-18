Letter: A Gift in Grief – The Suburban Times

On this day, December 15, 2015, a story out of Boston, Massachusetts, told of a woman who, in memory of her late husband, slipped her diamond engagement band and wedding ring off her finger and slid them into the narrow slot of the little red bucket next to the bellringer for the Salvation Army.

To those rings she had attached an unsigned note in the hope that someone would buy the rings at ten times their value with the money to be used for children in need.

Someone did.

And that someone was a woman who likewise had recently lost her husband and who not only offered $21,000 to the Salvation Army but who also hoped the owner of the rings could be found and the rings returned.

Grief has a way – as perhaps no other way can – for not only uniting those who have lost the most precious treasure of their lives, but also of gifting to others – through that pain – the priceless opportunity to take inventory of what matters anymore.

Such was the gift my wife gave me: her rings. The rings I had given to her when we were married a half-century ago, and the rings, now in her death, she returned.

The rings, as I’ve written previously, are without three diamonds. When she knew her departure was imminent, she had those three diamonds attached to three necklaces, one for each of our daughters.

My wife gave me another gift. A gift to tell her story.

Of how great a love can be.

Of how wonderful life can be.

To bless those who come after me.