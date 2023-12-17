Application filed for three-story multifamily building in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Design Review/ Master Plan and SEPA Checklist applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Development Services Department. Following is a description of the application and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed upon request.

APPLICATION NUMBER(s) AND NAMES: 9748 – Lakewood Station Apartments – Design Review/ Master Plan & 9671 – Lakewood Apartments – SEPA Checklist

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: To develop a new three-story multifamily building consisting of 24 dwelling units with associated landscaping, parking, open space and infrastructure. The project site’s area is 0.687 acres.

PROJECT LOCATION: The proposed project is located at 11014, 11018, 11028 Kendrick Street SW.

TAX PARCEL NUMBERS: 5080000850, 5080000870, 5080000880

ZONING: Multifamily 3 (MF3) and within the Station Subarea District.

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: November 21 2023

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: November 21, 2023

OTHER PERMITS/PLANS WHICH MAY BE REQUIRED: Tree Removal Permit, Site Development Permit, Building Permits.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD : December 14, 2023 – December 29, 2023. All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Development Services Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on December 29, 2023. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with theircomments. A party of record may appeal the SEPA determination and Design Review application to the City of Lakewood Hearing Examiner by filing a complete appeal application in accordance with Lakewood Municipal Code 18A.20.400.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: AR Builders, LLC. 7809 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma WA 98408; (253)988 0289 Kisslersonst@msn.com; City: Ramon Rodriguez, City of Lakewood, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499; (253) 983 7802, rrodriguez@cityoflakewood.us