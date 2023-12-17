Advent Calendar December 18: Stars – The Suburban Times

One of my favorite things to do in winter is star gazing – provided the sky is not clouded, of course. You can turn star gazing into an actual evening event. There are websites that tell you which constellations are to be seen in the night skies. Now, dress yourself warmly, get yourself a hot beverage (the mug also warms your hands), and walk outside. Maybe you are lucky and the city lights are far away where you live. Then the porch or your driveway will just do. Maybe, you want to drive to a quieter place. If you have a telescope, bring it along and set it up. It’s pretty stunning how close these tools can get you to all kinds of planets and make you marvel about the mathematical and gravitational precision with which they are placed in space. But even without a telescope, the mere glitter in the sky is fairy-tale beauty. And maybe, just for a moment, you can imagine yourself to be part of the shepherding crowd that very first Christmas and “see” the Christmas star work its magic.
Comments
Jan Gardner says
“May you never be too old to scan the sky on Christmas eve.”