License plate readers identify stolen vehicles in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

License plate readers identify stolen vehicles in Lakewood

To equip Lakewood police officers with additional tools to assist in the recovery of stolen vehicles, the Lakewood Police Department uses license plate reading technology around the city.

This summer the City of Lakewood contracted with Flock Safety to purchase and deploy the technology, including license plate readers at key locations across the city. The technology system runs the information to identify stolen vehicles, or to assist with trying to solve a crime after it is committed.

Information collected does not compromise individual privacy. Part of the software includes a “transparency portal” which shows how the city uses the information, how long it is kept, what information is reviewed and how many “hotlist” (or stolen) vehicles are identified through the system.

The City of Lakewood transparency portal is now live and can be viewed here.

