Advent Calendar December 12: Christmas Cards – The Suburban Times

Have you written all your Christmas mail already? Maybe even received one or the other card yourself and placed it on a sideboard or a mantlepiece? If you haven’t sent out your cards yet, there’s still a little time. Think about the joy a card chosen with care will create with the recipient. Nobody expects a full report about your past year – so don’t get stressed out about having to write a lot. A few lines about it suffice. A few heart-felt wishes are like an embrace. A few dreams about what you would like to do next year creates even more of a bond, as it tells of a future about which you might be sharing as the past in your next Christmas card. If you have crafted a card – how amazing! That is a time-intense labor of love everybody will cherish. Such cards are keepers. If you can only put your signature underneath the printed wishes on a boughten card because you are frail, everybody will still see the effort and thought you put into your mail. May your mail box get lots of holiday card refills in the days up to Christmas!