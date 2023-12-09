New EPA Requirements for Water Service Lines – The Suburban Times

Supplying you and your family with safe, reliable drinking water is our highest priority. We are committed to ensuring public health by maintaining water quality, enhancing our quality of life. We also strive to support the region’s economy while protecting our natural resources.

To accomplish all this, Puyallup Water exceeds federal regulations regarding the testing of our drinking water. For example, federal rules require that we test our water supply for more than 80 regulated contaminants and more than 50 unregulated chemicals, even if they do not exist in our drinking water.

We also take weekly samples from throughout our water distribution system to check for bacteria and adequate chlorine levels. The Washington State Department of Health requires us to take 40 samples per month, we routinely meet or exceed that number.

To learn more about your water, review our most recent Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report. You can find the Water Quality Report on this website.

For more information about water quality, call us at (253) 841-5524 during regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.