Tacoma Votes to Protect Cats from Declawing – The Suburban Times

In a momentous stride toward compassion and animal well-being, Tacoma has made Washington history!

On December 5, the City Council voted to ban the inhumane practice of cat declawing. This groundbreaking decision not only makes Tacoma the first city in the state to put an end to this mutilation but also stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between local government, animal welfare organizations, and community.

At the heart of this historic initiative was a partnership between Council Members John Hines, Olgy Diaz, and Sarah Rumbaugh, and animal welfare organizations, including the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The shelter played a pivotal role in crafting and advocating for this key legislation for animal welfare. From initial drafting to the final vote, the shelter’s staff and community helped make this ban a reality to change the lives of countless cats.

For insights into the physical and mental trauma caused by declawing, as well as the positive impact this ban will have on our community’s cats, visit www.thehumanesociety.org/tacoma-votes-to-protect-cats-from-declawing/