Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee Retirees – The Suburban Times

Submitted by MAJ William Brink, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne).

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Medal of Honor Recipient Earl D. Plumlee retired after 25 years of service across the Oklahoma National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army. He spent 14 years at 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Plumlee received the Medal of Honor for actions at Forward Operating Base Ghazni Afghanistan on Aug. 28, 2013, when the FOB was breached by insurgents wearing Afghan National Army uniforms and suicide vests during a complex attack. His actions killed the attackers and saved countless American lives.

Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Rowe said, “Your team loved you… Earl Plumlee is the living embodiment of a Special Forces Operator. He is highly intelligent, extremely capable… and a master of the human terrain.…Behind the war hero image that he tries to maintain, he is one of the most caring and genuine individuals I’ve ever met. Earl has done it all throughout his career. Each one of us who has been lucky enough to be a part of the ride is better off for it. Your leadership, wisdom and guidance prepared the next generation of green berets to compete and win.” Rowe is the senior enlisted advisor at 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and longtime friend of Plumlee.

President Joseph R. Biden awarded Plumlee the MoH on Dec. 16, 2021.

Master Sgt. Plumlee first joined the Oklahoma National Guard’s 45th Field Artillery Brigade as a rocket artilleryman in 1999.

Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, right, a Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by Lt. Col. Ronald Hudak during his retirement ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 4, 2023. Master Sgt. Plumlee is the last living Medal of Honor recipient from the Global War on Terror to serve in the active U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

He then joined the Marine Corps after graduating high school in Clinton, Okla. In 2000 and served as a Force Reconnaissance Marine until joining U.S. Army Special Forces in 2009.

In 2015, Plumlee was assigned to the U.S.INDOPACOM Crisis Response Force at 1st Battalion, 1 SFG (A) in Okinawa, Japan where he served on foreign details for presidents Obama and Trump. Plumlee returned to JBLM where he served as a Special Forces team leader and in the group headquarter’s force modernization and innovation office.

