Advent Calendar December 8: Ice Skating – The Suburban Times

Advent Calendar December 8: Ice Skating

Maxim Shklyaev @https://unsplash.com/

What do kids do when puddles suddenly grow a skin? They slide on them. My German childhood winters were cold enough to have ponds frozen with a solid skin of ice. Solid enough to last us for sliding to our hearts’ delight and, later, for ice skating. I remember even walking miles to a pond in later years, where a specific area was dedicated to our amateur ice hockey games. Indeed, I became the proud owner of skates when I was around twelve. Beautiful ones that were meant for figure skating. I never learned the art of that. Instead, as a fan of Eric and Beth Heiden’s speed skating, I tried to imitate them on our local training facility’s rink.

My feet have long outgrown these skates. It’s been decades since I last stood on skates, that time wobbly and way less daring than I used to be. Maybe I should give it another try at Sprinker Recreation Center or Tollefson Plaza once more. With a larger-than-life size penguin to cling on to.

