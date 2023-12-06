 Thankful for our work in 2023 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Thankful for our work in 2023

· Leave a Comment ·

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

It seems like time is flying by and I wanted to pause and share just a few highlights from 2023. You might have gotten a postcard from me, seen my newsletter, or maybe even heard my podcast but I am a firm believer that communicating with the public is a huge part of my job. And not everyone reads blogs.
As my 3rd year in office comes to a close, I always like to look back and see what I have accomplished. Most people don’t care how many emails and meetings I have, but more importantly what work have I done that impacts you, your family, and your community. I chose 5 items that I think have the biggest impact on the 6th district or the greater county.

Read the full post by clicking here.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment Policy

If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *