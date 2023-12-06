More than $2.1M raised from Festival of Trees to support new Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital – The Suburban Times

Patient Ambassador Lance and his mother Rachel show off his superhero side. Photo courtesy Gray Media Productions.

TACOMA, Wash. — Mary Bridge Children’s Festival of Trees raised more than $2.1 million last weekend.

Festival of Trees is the hospital’s largest fundraiser, and community donations will support critical programs and the construction of a new hospital.

“I’m grateful for the generosity of our community, which I’m proud to say has transcended our goal for 2023,” said Alicia Chapman, executive director of the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation. “Thanks to all who made our holiday tradition part of theirs. Throughout the years, Festival has raised millions and changed countless lives by expanding access to high-quality, child-centered care.”

More than 900 guests gathered over the weekend for Tinsel on the Town and Gala, held at the University of Puget Sound. Attendees met Mary Bridge Children’s Patient Ambassadors Lance and Claire. Their stories stood as a testament to Once Upon a Time, 2023’s theme, encapsulating the hope and perseverance common to fairy tales and patient experiences.

“I’m beyond grateful for the community’s unwavering support through gifts of both time and resources, that made this year’s Festival and the construction of our new hospital campus possible,” said Jeff Poltawsky, president and market leader of Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital & Health Network. “The outpouring of support ensures that children in our region will have steadily improving access to world-class health care, regardless of their medical or family’s financial situation.”

Festival of Trees is organized by the Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation in partnership with the Mary Bridge Brigade. The Brigade is the hospital’s largest donor and — over its 102-year history — has raised more than $50 million for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital programs, including $10 million for the new hospital campus opening in 2026.

This year’s events were made possible by presenting sponsors Amerigroup, E9 Brewing Co., John L. Scott Foundation, Tom & Meg Names Family Foundation and Trouvés Health Care Corporation. For more information, visit FestivalOfTreesTacoma.org or contact FestivalOfTreesStaff@multicare.org.