2nd Annual “Elvis Inspirational Christmas” with Danny Vernon – The Suburban Times

2nd Annual “Elvis Inspirational Christmas” with Danny Vernon

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388.

The 2nd Annual “Elvis Inspirational Christmas” starring Danny Vernon and the DeVilles is a perfect way to celebrate the Christmas season. The Lakewood Elks Ballroom is a beautiful upscale venue and this show is first class … you will not be disappointed!

Reserve your tickets now by calling (253) 588-2388 or stop by the Lakewood Elks office Tuesday – Friday 11:00 – 4:00 pm, or purchase tickets in the lounge Tuesday – Saturday 5:00 – 10:00 pm. Doors open at 6:00 pm, show at 7:00 pm. Tickets $30. Receive one ticket for a Complimentary Cocktail “Spiked Snowball”. Lounge will be Open, Appetizer Menu available.

EVERYONE WELCOME!! You do not have to be an Elks member to attend Lakewood Elks events!

(Benefiting the Elks Children’s Therapy Program and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.)

