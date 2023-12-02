Letter: We Realized Our Dream – The Suburban Times

I’m standing in the toy aisle at Walmart yesterday, shopping for my grandson’s birthday, and this woman approaches me and says “I’m from Kansas.”

And I’m thinking ‘oookkkk?’

Then she says “In Kansas we don’t have locked toy cabinets!”

So, I say, “Maybe that’s because in Kansas there’s nothing to steal?”

Now, with hands on her hips, she starts defending her state.

“No, I get it,” I gently interrupt her. “Kansas is probably like North Dakota. My wife was born in North Dakota.”

She then exclaims, “I was born in South Dakota!”

I then pointed to the tulip pin I always wear and said, “See this tulip pin?”

She said, “I had seen that! Beautiful! What’s it for?”

And just like that the tears threatened again, in the toy aisle, taking to a stranger from Kansas.

I guess that’s the way it will always be now that I lost my wife to cancer the first day of spring of this year after 50 years of marriage.

Tears, like rain, always threatening but at the same time nourishing both me, strangers, and friends alike, as well as the scores and scores of tulips our family planted the other day, a festival and spectacle next spring of the beauty of a love and a dream we realized.

We grew old together.