Deputies Chase Suspect Armed with a Sword – The Suburban Times

At 4:29 pm, on Friday November 16th, our deputies were responding to a call of a person with a Machete waving it around and threatening a security guard. Deputies arrived on scene within a minute and tried to get the man to drop the weapon.

The suspect was holding onto the weapon and was not obeying commands from the deputies. He was told to drop the weapon, but he instead put down his bags still holding onto his “sword.”

Deputies try to get the suspect to comply but he takes off on foot. Deputies used verbal commands, 40 mm less lethal rounds, and a taser to apprehend this suspect.

In the end he was booked into the Pierce County Jail for Felony Harassment, Unlawfully Displaying a Weapon, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This is another great example of how our deputies utilize all of their tools to capture an armed suspect while keeping themselves, the public and even the sword wielder safe.

