A Christmas Carol – Harlequin Review – The Suburban Times

We were blown away by the new background electronic imaging in the theater.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Aaron Lamb.

There are three important things to remember when it comes to inviting an audience to attend any theatrical adaptation of the 1843 story that taught the world the meaning of Christmas: First, stay true to the text as written by Charles Dickens, including the world of the play; second, use your most talented technical designers to capture the period in a way that tells the story with respect and accuracy in presenting both sides of that Dickensian world — dark and cruel realities of poverty and the enlightened beauty of hope and charity; and finally, most important of all – hire a talented cast of fun loving, passionate actors who want nothing more than to create a memorable performance that entertains and possibly educates members of the audience you have invited. We are so grateful and happy to report that the Harlequin in Olympia scores 100% in all categories!

The most beautiful of the ghosts is the ethereal Christmas Past, played with stellar energy by Samantha Chung.

We were blown away by the new background electronic imaging in the theater. What we experienced was a window that gave us not only the feeling of the story, but also showed us London as it might have been with the River Thames winding its way through the city, and also what the streets and buildings might have looked like along with the snow that fell and gave us the look of cold and freezing.

In adapting the story for this season’s rendition, the Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb who also directed this season’s “Carol” has assured the theme of the story is foregrounded. The audience is often moved sooner by what they see than what they hear. In this adaptation physical events occur without words during scene transitions that show the miser’s spiritual dilemma without commenting verbally on it. Also, on more than one occasion, the ensemble encircles Scrooge and haunts him with repetition of his words and phrases that burrow into Scrooge’s consciousness. These are highly effective directorial choices. Truly this is the most satisfying adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL ever seen by these veteran reviewers.

Don was really happy to see Scott C. Brown as Jacob Marley. You have to fall in love with the Ghost of Christmas Present played by Teri Lee Thomas.

The play appearing at the Harlequin is a story of four ghosts who offer irrefutable evidence that Mr. Scrooge has been making wrong choices in his life-time and there will be an eternal price to pay in his because of his grim life, as well as his meaningless after-life unless he can find a way to change. The foreboding of the first ghost was truly frightening and set the tone for what was to come in this night-in-the-life of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Its fun to be frightened along with Scrooge.

The most beautiful of the ghosts is the ethereal Christmas Past, played with stellar energy by Samantha Chung. Her Christmas Past is like a bolt of lightning that transforms into a glittering up-reaching icicle. Bravo to Melanie Ransom for her costume designs and to Olivia Burlingame for her lighting.

Don was really happy to see Scott C. Brown as Jacob Marley. The two were partners in several internet and video production enterprizes. Don has seen Scott as Frankenstein, and in several productions at Dukesbay Theatre in Tacoma as well as at Harlequin.

You have to fall in love with the Ghost of Christmas Present played by Teri Lee Thomas. She loves to make jokes and poke fun at her befuddled humans. Ms Thomas does a wonderful job of exuding the joy of Christmas.

In an eerie moment Scrooge witnesses the arrival of a small coffin and the Ghost taking the lines of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Larry “LJ” Bevan as Young Scrooge with Terry Edward Moore.

The production has a unique take on the presence of the Ghost of Christmas yet to come. It takes the entire ensemble and to help Scrooge, played by Terry Edward Moore, make his transition. In an eerie moment Scrooge witnesses the arrival of a small coffin and the Ghost of what may Scrooge’s sister Fan, taking the lines of the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. Terry Moore’s Scrooge has the heart of a miser but also the cagey look of Everyman. He’s everywhere and he is certainly alive and well and living near us all today. Can he possibly redeem himself? What a wonderful performance, Terry Edward Moore.

Special recognition must be given to John Serembe for his breathtaking projection designs, especially the intermission snow storm. Also enjoyable was the remarkable sound design by Gina Salerno and Keith Jewell.

The last performance is Christmas Eve – December 24th , which could be an excellent ending note, but . . . you might not want to wait the late . . . https://harlequinproductions.org/show/a-christmas-carol-4/