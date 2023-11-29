Letter: I Found That One – The Suburban Times

We met at the University of Washington.

That first day on campus I was lost.

With over 500 buildings, occupying over 20,000,000 million (as in million) square feet, the University of Washington was, to me, during Orientation Days, as foreign as the Orient and I was as forlorn a freshman as was ever admitted on campus.

But I found her.

Fortunately for me, and for the rest of my life, and for the four children, and 10 grandchildren, I did not go back home that day like I did the first day of Kindergarten.

When the ‘U-dub’, as it later became known, closed in 1863 it was for lack of attendees. That was not the problem in 1968 when I wandered about with the 34,000 others that were responsible for the tremendous growth of students that made up “the golden age.”

She was one in 34,000. Literally, one among thousands, tens of thousands.

And I found that one.

From “the golden age” of University life, to our golden anniversary, I, and so, so many others will be forever thankful, this day after Thanksgiving, and the days and years ahead, that I found that one.

Family-group photographs on these special days of Thanksgiving and Christmas will never be the same.

Oh, we will smile, and we will be genuinely happy because we are together as a family. We are so very blessed to be so very close.

The tears, however, are also genuine. Because she is missing now from the portrait.

The one I found that day when I was lost.