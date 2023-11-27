Letter: The Crack in the Sidewalk – The Suburban Times

One carefully avoided – although just in time – the crack in the sidewalk.

The other, the younger of the two, being blissfully unaware of how huge a misstep stepping on a concrete expansion joint really is – second only to stepping on the other’s shadow (not polite) – toddled alongside.

With time and practice though, hand-in-hand – or not – with his big brother, he’d learn these life lessons.

His big brother did know, or thought he knew, the danger of it all.

Somehow, for some reason, it was important.

Grandpa said so.

“An absolute no-no for children,” me, their grandfather, often reminded.

Sometimes even I myself remember, smile, and adjust my stride.

The steps we take, the shadows we cast, they matter.