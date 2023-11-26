 November 28, 2023 is Giving Tuesday – The Suburban Times

November 28, 2023 is Giving Tuesday

Even small change grows and helps.

In a week of Thanksgiving, we need to remind ourselves that others need help and “giving” and donating can change those lives for the good.

Creating Positive Change Together – Giving Tuesday and Beyond

Tuesday, November 28 marks Giving Tuesday which has become a global day of giving- inciting a catalyst for change. This Giving Tuesday and holiday season, we invite you to join our neighbors in helping some of Pierce County’s most vulnerable individuals and families.

There are many ways to both help and give.

Join St. Vinnies in Giving Tuesday – Get Involved – There are many ways to help and give.

Your support on Giving Tuesday and beyond helps further our reach in providing essential resources and assistance to our neighbors in need. Here’s how you can help us in creating a positive change: 

https://www.svdptacoma.org/giving-tuesday

