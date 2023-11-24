In the Book Nook with … Katherine Cobb – The Suburban Times

Author Katherine Cobb

Author Katherine Cobb from south central Virginia splits her time between being an author and her boutique marketing communications agency. She wrote short stories, beginning in junior high. She started writing professionally in 2002 when she landed an editorial column which she wrote for 15 years, earning her a Best Lifestyle Columnist award from the West Virginia Press Association. Katherine’s first novel was published in 2014; its pre-publication won a prize in a West Virginia Writers contest. She is currently a member of The Virginia Writers Club. When Katherine is not writing or reading, she loves being outdoors (hiking, kayaking, etc.), photography, and eating “really good food”.

Which genres do you cover?

Katherine Cobb: I do it all: fiction, nonfiction and picture books. I am not a “genre” writer, so my novels include YA, women’s fiction, and a domestic thriller. I also wrote a parody romance microvella. My nonfiction includes self-help/self-esteem, biography, and essay. My children’s book is fiction but was inspired by the true story of an abandoned hunting dog who showed up on our property in 2020.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Katherine Cobb: “Little Wife Lies” released June 1, 2023, and is a love story gone wrong between two young adults over the course of a year. Here’s the official blurb: He’s a Texan with a temper. She’s as sweet as sin. When sparks start to fly, have they lit a deadly fuse? Hank McCallister’s slow drawl hides fast fists. Staying busy in his spare time by breaking up bar fights in the nation’s capital, the happy-go-lucky twenty-four-year-old delights in rescuing damsels in distress. And when the charming hothead lays eyes on a petite sex bomb in trouble, he’s thrilled to lay out her boyfriend … and sign on as her latest squeeze. Caught off-guard when his gorgeous new girlfriend announces she’s pregnant, Hank loyally steps up and proposes marriage. But as their volatile personalities clash, the big-hearted brawler fears he’s in over his head. When secrets and lies turn tragic, will their steamy passion race to an explosive end?

Katherine Cobb’s latest novel is a domestic thriller.

At which book events can readers find you?

Katherine Cobb: I don’t have anything scheduled, but I post events on my website when applicable.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Katherine Cobb: I love a book launch event. It always brings out friends and new folks and is such a nice celebration of a new effort.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Katherine Cobb: Every book I write has at least one strong message but often several. I focus on love, relationships and our shared, often messy humanity—what causes us pain, joy, fear, triumph, etc. And I love to write a book with relatable characters or characters who make us think about our experiences with ourselves and others.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Katherine Cobb: I am inspired by many writers – both indie and traditionally published – for continuing to do what we’re called to do, for pushing boundaries, for finding ways to connect us, entertain us, and stretch our own evolution.

Katherine Cobb writes fiction and non-fiction.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Katherine Cobb: When I’m writing a novel, I work on it every day. Otherwise, I balance the many tasks of being an authorpreneur. I aspire to have a better schedule where the writing takes precedence, but I find it challenging to work on multiple projects at a time.

What are you currently working on?

Katherine Cobb: I am writing an evocative, steamy two-book romance series set in 1982’s California, and thoroughly enjoying it. I’m also prepping to write a second-chance romance series, which is one of my favorite romance tropes (who doesn’t love second chances?).

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Katherine Cobb: I’m reading “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant. I love many genres but have been reading a lot of romance this past year in preparation of writing some. My favorite of those recently was Lucy Score’s “Things We Left Behind”, the third and final book in her romcom series.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Katherine Cobb: Write … a lot, even if you don’t entirely know what you’re doing. And spend time learning about craft through classes, workshops, craft books, and reading lots of other books in multiple genres. Good storytelling requires it!

Katherine Cobb’s books are available wherever books are sold. Her nonfiction books are currently only sold through her author page at https://www.amazon.com/stores/Katherine-Cobb/author/B00OWSRXIS.