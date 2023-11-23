The Last Bus – Film Review – The Suburban Times

Although not knowing the name of Timothy Spall, I recognized his face.

I was watching TV late at night in bed. I was on the verge of closing my eyes and going to sleep. Tubi, one of my favorite channels, has an interesting collection of films to choose from. Nearly half-a-sleep I clicked on “The Last Bus.” Although not knowing the name of Timmothy Spall, I recognized the face and features. I watched for a few minutes, pausing about every twenty or thirty seconds to freeze the title, so my mind could hopefully remember the title of the film.

The next night in bed, I returned to Tubi . . . trying to remember the title. Once found, I got comfortable and enjoyed the entire show.

The Last Bus is a story of an older couple. Before his wife dies, she asks her husband to return to where they fell in love. They live at the farthest north end of Great Britain and the return would take him to the furthest south.

I didn’t recognize the wife, but I’ve seen Timothy Spall in numerous films. He’s a very accomplished actor.

Here is the teaser: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3978674969/?ref_=ttvi_vi_imdb_1

Timothy Leonard Spall is an award-winning classical character actor who was born on February 27, 1957, and raised in London. The son of blue-collar parents, Joseph L. Spall, a postal worker, and Sylvia R. (Leonard), a hairdresser, his interest in acting happened early and Spall auditioned and earned a spot with the National Youth Theatre.

Not everyone agrees my video selections, but I’ve had a long life of watching films.

The film is really beautiful, and effectively portrays a plethora of deep emotions.

Here is an interesting comment: The critics consensus reads “Not even typically brilliant work from Timothy Spall is enough to keep The Last Bus from sputtering into disappointment.

I think the disappointed people of the film are in a tight little category. I feel sorry for them.

Here is a more typical comment:

Viewer Review:

Can’t stop the tears

Gordon-1125 October 2021

I never expected "The Last Bus" to be so touching. The story is told bit by bit through flashbacks, and gradually fills in the blanks. This enhances connection with viewers. Towards the final twenty minutes, I really feel for the old man, and just can't stop the tears.

I suppose for me the most amazing thing about this rather small movie is Timothy Spall; about 63 during filming, he effectively plays a 90+ year old man with a number of physical issues. He is Tom, who at 15 managed to enlist and fight in the war in 1944. In 1950 he met the love of his life at Land’s End and they married. After a personal tragedy his wife’s request was to “leave here, and go as far away as we can.” So, they settled in the far NE corner of Scotland, a community called John O’Groats, and quietly lived their lives.

We even get to see goats riding on the bus.

Then after his wife died in 2020, and after almost 70 years there, he packs up and leaves everything behind to return by bus to Land’s End. This movie is mainly about that trip, with his handwritten journal to guide him he tries to recreate, backwards, his trip getting there all those years ago. But of course, not much goes as planned and unique adventures result. Along the way we are treated to short flashbacks to fill in his life story.

Mini Bio:

The young actor showed great promise at RADA where he portrayed the title roles in “Macbeth” and “Othello.” In 1979 he joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and stayed for approximately two years performing in such plays as “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Cymbeline,” “The Three Sisters,” “Nicholas Nickleby” and “The Knight of the Burning Pestle.” With other rep companies, he appeared in, among others, “The Merchant” and “St. Joan.”

Here is another comment that explains more about the story and the trip. “This is a warm and simple movie, I found it on Amazon streaming, Spall’s character makes it a very nice viewing.” We even get to see goats riding on the bus.

This is one of those films that you enjoy so much, that you want to share it. I want to see the film again, but this time with my wife. I can assure you, we will both enjoy the landscape, the actors, and the dedication and love behind the story.