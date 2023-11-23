Across the Fence: Gemütlichkeit – The Suburban Times

The concept of Gemütlichkeit is to rest and enjoy homeliness alone or in a group. (Photo: Klara Kulikova @https://unsplash.com/)

Who doesn’t know the Germanism Gemütlichkeit in the English language?! Gemüt (approximately pronounced ga-‘moot) has a bunch of meanings: mind, soul, disposition, feeling. You might recognize that the English term mood is related. Gemütlichkeit (approximately pronounced ga-‘mootlih-kite) means coziness, snugness, homeliness.

The concept of Gemütlichkeit seems to have developed during the German era of Biedermeier (ca. 1815-1848), a time when simple pleasures and domestic idyll were celebrated. Europe had just survived the Napoleonic wars and sent the French emperor to St. Helena. The peoples involved in the wars craved peace, family, and creature comforts. The political unrest of 1848, again a phenomenon that swept over the whole of Europe, might have finished the era, but the concept of Gemütlichkeit has obviously prevailed.

Those of you who have experienced Oktoberfests, might have heard the song “Ein Prosit der Gemütlichkeit” (pronounce ine ‘pro-zit dah ga-‘mootlih-kite) – here’s to coziness. Funny enough, there is nothing cozy about a beer tent and anonymous crowds.

Turkey? Ham? A dozen sides? Don’t stress – sometimes, less is more. (Photo: @https://unsplash.com/)

Gemütlichkeit doesn’t need crowds. It’s different from the Danish term hygge (approximately pronounced ‘hoo-gah) which means to do something in a group – it can be anything that makes you feel cozy. Gemütlichkeit can even change its personal concept depending on what your needs are at the time.

To me, Gemütlichkeit involves a sofa or armchair with something that soothes my eyes. It could be a candle and some flowers on a table, a glass of wine on a summer night on the patio, it could be a maritime decoration at a place by the sea, an alpine one in the mountains, it could be a fireplace and gentle music in the background. Gemütlichkeit means to rest in comfort and to feel blissful to a degree.

Of course, Gemütlichkeit is often connotated with the Christmas season. Ironically, in order to achieve Gemütlichkeit, most of us move way out of our comfort zone, stressing about perfection instead of sitting back and pondering what we are celebrating and why. I promised myself to do exactly this, this year: sit back and enjoy Gemütlichkeit. Which is why this is the last Germanism I’m talking about to you this year. Thanksgiving is the beginning of the Christmas season, and I crave Gemütlichkeit after this year’s countless deadlines. No fear, you’ll get some fun stuff to read yet, in 2023 – I have been working on it a while ago.

For now, I hope you all enjoy a blessed holiday season – and don’t stress about perfection. Perfection is rarely gemütlich.