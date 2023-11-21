Remembering Jim Harris and our Rotary Clubs – The Suburban Times

On the 18th of November, we honored Rotarian Jim Harris at Christ Episcopal Church. Jim was ninety-five years old. He passed away a little over a year after losing his beloved wife Enid who died in June of 2022. They were a great team working for our community and the world. Jim was an architect who helped build a better Tacoma and a better world. Jim served as a president of Rotary #8 and was involved as a Rotary District Governor (Lakewood, the Pierce County Rotary Clubs and beyond) in connecting the world by helping to set up a Sister City program in Vladivostok, Russia. From saving our ancient Tacoma fireboat (https://thesubtimes.com/2023/10/03/fireboat-number-1s-restoration-and-northwest-beauty/) to leaving a legacy of significant contributions in the institutions he built, he touched lives and created memories. A number of his friends visited him at home. I would bring him oatmeal cookies my wife baked. We would share and talk about the past as well as the future. I will miss Jim so much. I already miss his humor and eating cookies together.
