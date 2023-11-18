Technical issues prevent virtual open house – The Suburban Times

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 the City of Lakewood hosted an in-person and virtual open house on its Comprehensive Plan 2024 Periodic Update. The focus on the open house was to share information with the public about changes to housing laws mandated by the state and what that means for Lakewood to accommodate more high-density housing types.

Unfortunately, due to an unknown technological issue, attendees who joined virtually through Zoom or watched on the city’s YouTube channel were not able to hear the presentation.

We sincerely apologize. If you were unable to hear the presentation, you can watch the below recording by Long Range and Strategic Planning Manager Tiffany Speir. This recording is of the presentation she used at the open house. View the slides used in the presentation.

The public will have more opportunities to engage in the city’s update in 2024. Additional open houses will be held. People can also share comments via an online website set up to gather information about the periodic update. You can offer your feedback here: LakewoodWASpeaks.Org

Sign up to receive updates on the 2024 Periodic Review process (scroll to the bottom of the page and use the form to sign up).