Pierce County Council Fails to OverrideCommunity Needs Fund Veto – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council Fails to OverrideCommunity Needs Fund Veto

In a 4-3 vote, the Pierce County Council failed to override County Executive Bruce Dammeier’s veto of the Community Needs Fund program (Ordinance No. 2023-68). The Council requires a supermajority to override a veto, where at least five members vote to override the Executive’s action. Dammeier has used his veto power eight times since taking office in 2016.

The program would have authorized the Council to provide funding to community organizations and local government partners for initiatives that were determined to enhance the quality of life for community members in every part of Pierce County. Total funding for the program was capped at $3.5 million with individual recipients limited to $75,000 yearly or $150,000 in the fiscal biennium, subject to Council approval.

The 2024-2025 Biennial Budget included $1.27 million for the program. Council Chair Ryan Mello (District 4) will bring forward an amendment to the budget on November 21 to address the loss of the Community Needs Fund program. 

